Deputies investigate homicide after man found dead in Monterey County

Crime

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning around 3:35 a.m. at the 53000 block of Julius Street in San Lucas.

Gunshots were first heard throughout the area. When deputies arrived, they found 45-year-old Ricardo Deleon had been shot and succumbed to his injuries.

There is currently no information out about the suspect in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Rafael Garcia at (831) 755-3914 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at (831) 755-3773.