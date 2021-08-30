2 people taken to the hospital after shooting in Soledad

Crime

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Two victims are in the hospital and Soledad police are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 1500 Block of Palm Avenue on Sunday night around 10 p.m.

There's no word on the victims' conditions as of Monday morning.

Soledad Police Chief Damon Wasson said one person was detained at the scene of the shooting, but that person is not a shooting suspect. He reportedly fought with police, and was tased. Wasson said he "just didn't like police."

Police were at the scene collecting evidence around 12 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. This page will be updated as more information is made available.