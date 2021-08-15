Arrest made in 40-year-old Carmel cold case

Crime

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) A man has been arrested in connection to a 40-year-old cold case.

In October of 1981, officers with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the home of Sonia Carmen Herok Stone, where they found the 30-year-old dead. It was determined that she had been murdered.

Detectives identified Stone's neighbor, Michael Scott Glazebrook, as the prime suspect. The then 25-year-old was arrested and went to trial, which resulted in a hung jury.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms that their detectives began re-examining the case alonsgside Deputy District Attorney Matt L’Heureux late last year. As part of the investigation, evidence in the case file was subjected to DNA tests that were not available in the 80s. Glazebrook's DNA was found on the evidence.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says Glazebrook was arrested Saturday night.

The now 65-year-old suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail. His bail has been set at $1,000,000.

