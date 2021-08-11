Man arrested for attempted murder in Hollister

Crime

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister Police have arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly trying to murder a 21-year-old Hollister man.

On August 8, around 10:24 p.m. police officers received a call about shots being fired on Circle Court. Officers found the 21-year-old victim at the scene with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local trauma center, and is being treated for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition.

Hollister Police Detectives combed through possible evidence. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the victim had an argument with a 19-year-old suspect.

Two days later on August 10, Hollister Police detectives, San Benito County Sheriff's Office and the Los Banos Police Department tracked the suspect down in Los Banos. They arrested him without further incident.

Authorities found the suspect was in possession of a loaded firearm. He is booked into the San Benito County Jail and is being charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Torres at the Hollister Police Department at 831-638-4116.

People who wish to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.