Stolen bicycle recovered in Pacific Grove

Crime

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) A suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail after he allegedly stole a bicycle from Pacific Grove High School and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Working together with Pacific Grove High School admin, officers with the Pacific Grove Police Department say they were able to go over school security footage, which allowed them to recognize the person accused of theft. Police say that person is a repeat offender.

Officers tracked down the suspect and found that he had a bike matching the stolen one's description in his car.

He now faces several charges pertaining to petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

The bike was returned to its rightful owner.