Sacramento men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts on the central coast

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two men have been booked into the Monterey County Jail in connection to a number of catalytic converter thefts.

Officers with the Salinas Police Department responded to a report of two men stealing catalytic converters at the Bonny Dune Apartments on North Madiera Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The witness provided the officers with a description of the suspect vehicle. The suspects were then located in the area of North Sanborn Road and Garner Avenue.

A search of the suspects' vehicle found four catalytic converters, a jack and other tools.

The suspects were identified as 41-year-old Yee Lee and 50-year-old Leng Moua. Lee and Moua are both Sacramento residents.

They now face multiple criminal charges.