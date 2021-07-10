Skip to Content
Sacramento men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts on the central coast

Presumably stolen catalytic converters.
The Salinas Police Department
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two men have been booked into the Monterey County Jail in connection to a number of catalytic converter thefts.

Officers with the Salinas Police Department responded to a report of two men stealing catalytic converters at the Bonny Dune Apartments on North Madiera Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The witness provided the officers with a description of the suspect vehicle. The suspects were then located in the area of North Sanborn Road and Garner Avenue.

A search of the suspects' vehicle found four catalytic converters, a jack and other tools.

The suspects were identified as 41-year-old Yee Lee and 50-year-old Leng Moua. Lee and Moua are both Sacramento residents.

They now face multiple criminal charges.

