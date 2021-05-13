Police: Active gang members arrested following assault at Northridge Mall

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) At least three people who police say are active gang members are in custody for allegedly assaulting someone at the Northridge Mall last month.

Search warrants were issued at the homes of 27-year-old Bertin Medrano and three juveniles after officers with the Salinas Police Department's Violence and Suppression Task Force identified them as the suspects in the attack.

Following the execution of the search warrants, three of the four robbery suspects were taken into custody along with two other men, 22-year-old Jose Mexicano and 24-year-old Juan Gallardo, who were found to be in possession of illegal drugs.

The suspects are being housed at the Monterey County Jail and Monterey Juvenile Hall.