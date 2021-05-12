Woman arrested in connection to boyfriend’s death

Crime

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A woman was arrested in connection to her boyfriend's death Wednesday.

The Hollister Police Department says that Jessica Chacon had allegedly gotten into an altercation with her boyfriend Nikko Espinoza on the night of November 19th, 2020. The altercation took place in Chacon's car, and ended with Espinoza falling out of the moving vehicle and hitting his head.

Officers discovered Espinoza suffering from a head wound near the 100 block of East Park Street after receiving a 911 call about a man lying in the middle of the road.

Espinoza was transfered to a nearby trauma center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Chacon was booked into the San Benito County Jail. She is charged with murder.