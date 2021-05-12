Santa Cruz man faces several charges after allegedly stealing police car

Crime

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A Santa Cruz resident is facing several charges after reportedly running away from authorities, following suspicion he was connected to a stolen vehicle.

33-year old Corey Duncan of Santa Cruz was arrested for resisting arrest, accessory possession of methamphetamine, identity theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 11, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monterey Police Detectives reportedly saw a man and woman removing property from a white BMW vehicle which appeared to be stolen on Alcalde near North Fremont in Monterey.

Nearly two hours later, Monterey police contacted the car. The woman who was the driver at the time refused to exit the car, then fled from officers in the vehicle. She led police on a short chase. Police stopped the chase when the driver allegedly began acting erratic.

Detectives saw Duncan leave a nearby motel room when they tried to stop him but he then ran from detectives. Duncan was caught a short distance away and was then arrested.

While he being transported to the Monterey County Jail, he was able to escape from the patrol car near Abrego and Fremont. He led an officer on a foot pursuit. After the officer tackled him, Duncan stole the police car and drove toward Veteran's Park. The vehicle was found abandoned with nothing stolen from inside.

The Monterey Police Department requested Monterey High School and Colton Middle School to shelter in place.

Around 1:30 p.m., police received a tip Duncan was in the area of Harrison and Bowen. Moments later, they found Duncan hiding on a rooftop.

He ran away again, but did not get too far before ending up in police custody.

Duncan is booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Aaron Delgado at (831) 636-3814. To remain anonymous, call (831) 646-3840.