Man arrested on domestic violence, gun charges

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A man is facing domestic violence and gun charges after being arrested this weekend.

An off-duty firefighter witnessed a woman being physically assaulted in the area of 1100 Sunnyslope Road just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The firefighter alerted police, who were able to track down the suspect, 21-year-old Giovanni Bedolla.

During the subsequent investigation, officers discovered that Bedolla was carrying a concealed weapon on his body.

Bedolla was arrested and booked into the San Benito County Jail for multiple felony charges pertaining to domestic violence and guns.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Perez at 831-638-4331. If you wish to remain anonymous please call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify you for a reward.

