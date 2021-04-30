Financial experts warn of over-spending as business sectors reopen

Crime

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Financial experts say those who are looking to take advantage of the large amount of businesses able to reopen following lengthy pandemic-related closures should tread lightly.

A study from Moody's Analytics found the United States has a lot of residents with excess savings.

The total for the U.S.? $2.6 trillion dollars or 12% of the nation's gross domestic product.

With that in mind, Central Coast financial experts are saying you should keep in mind how you're spending your money not just from the saving you've been able to do during the pandemic, but also with the relief benefits that have come federally.

This includes the new child tax credit and the variety of stimulus checks that have come from lawmakers and also relief funds from the counties and state.

