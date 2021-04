Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department is looking for woman they say made purchases on stolen credit cards Sunday.

The suspect appears to be heavily pregnant and was seen shopping at Lucky's and the CVS on South Main Street before leaving the area in a gray 4-door Sedan.

If you have any information regarding her identity please contact Officer Gansen at byrong@ci.salinas.ca.us or (831) 801-3549.