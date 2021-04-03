Wanted felon arrested for prowling

Skip to Content
MARINA, Calif. (KION) A wanted felon was arrested after being caught prowling Saturday morning.

The Marina police department received a call about a man prowling near a garage on the 400 block of Palisade Drive at 2:12 a.m.

Officers with the Marina Police Department responded to the call alongside the California State Monterey Bay Police Department.

Upon arrival, the suspect, 25-year-old Monterey resident Benjamin Smith, was located. Smith tried to flee but was caught.

Smith was found to have a Felony No Bail Warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for being a parolee at large.

He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on evasion, prowling and vandalism charges.

