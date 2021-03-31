One person dead after fatal stabbing near Watsonville

Crime

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/31/2021 11 a.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old man died as a result of a stabbing Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to Delaney Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. after reports of a family disturbance, and when they arrived, they found the victim. He died at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and the Sheriff's Office believes the suspect and victim know each other. They are still trying to find the suspect and gather information about the motive.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says the address where the stabbing happened is known to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Detective Burnett at 831-454-7702.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a stabbing in Watsonville.

