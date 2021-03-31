Man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing brother in Watsonville

Crime

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 4/1/2021 4:50 p.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a stabbing on Delaney Avenue Tuesday, but also announced the suspect's arrest.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a family disturbance, and when they arrived, they found 55-year-old Francisco Diaz with multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify Diaz's brother as the suspect, and detectives learned that he was at a hotel on Monterey Road in Gilroy.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said the suspect was arrested after barricading himself in a room for several hours while talking with negotiatiors.

The suspect has been booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on a murder charge. His motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Detective Burnett at 831-454-7702.

UPDATE 3/31/2021 11 a.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old man died as a result of a stabbing Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to Delaney Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. after reports of a family disturbance, and when they arrived, they found the victim. He died at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and the Sheriff's Office believes the suspect and victim know each other. They are still trying to find the suspect and gather information about the motive.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says the address where the stabbing happened is known to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Detective Burnett at 831-454-7702.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a stabbing in Watsonville.

Authorities responded to reports of a stabbing on Delaney Avenue on Tuesday. The area was closed to traffic as authorities were at the scene.

Authorities do not know where the suspect is at this time.

This is a developing story. Check this page for updates.