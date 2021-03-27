One dead following shooting in Salinas

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) One person is dead following a shooting Saturday morning.

The Salinas Police Department confirms their officers were dispatched to the area of Lindwood and Rainier Drives after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 2:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man bleedng from several gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective John McNeil at 831-758-7277. You can also email him at Johnmc@ci.saslinas.ca.us.

If you wish to remain anonymous you may also call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-758-4222.