Three active Norteno gang members arrested

Crime

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Three active Norteno gang members were arrested Friday night after they were found in possession of illegal firearms.

Officers with the Soledad Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. Upon pulling the car over, the officers say they immediately recognized that its occupants were active Norteno gang members.

The officers conducted a search of the car and found three fully loaded guns with high capacity magazines.

Jesus Lopez and Robert Ruacho were arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on several weapons related charges.

The third passenger was a minor who was booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall on weapons related charges.