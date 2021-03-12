Hollister and Gilroy Police investigate hit and run collision

Crime

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Both Hollister and Gilroy Police Departments are investigating a hit and run collision that happened on Thursday night, March 11th.

Hollister police responded to a report of a hit and run in the area of Buena Vista Road at Brandy Court.

Police say when they arrived, they saw a vehicle had struck a fire hydrant and left a geyser of water on the neighborhood street.

Hollister Public Works Department helped shut off the water.

A suspected vehicle was found down the road and it was unoccupied. They have not identified a suspected driver.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.