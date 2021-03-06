Hit-and-Run arrest following car show
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) One person was arrested following a car show Friday.
Officers with the Hollister Police Department were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a vehicle versus bicycle collision.
Upon arrival, an officer spotted a car that was dragging a bicycle behind it.
A pursuit ensued, with the suspect's vehicle hitting speeds of 99 miles per hour. The officers ultimately apprehended the driver and arrested them for DUI, hit-and-run and evading the police.
There is no word yet on the owner of the bicycle.
