Hit-and-Run arrest following car show

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) One person was arrested following a car show Friday.

Officers with the Hollister Police Department were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a vehicle versus bicycle collision.

Upon arrival, an officer spotted a car that was dragging a bicycle behind it.

A pursuit ensued, with the suspect's vehicle hitting speeds of 99 miles per hour. The officers ultimately apprehended the driver and arrested them for DUI, hit-and-run and evading the police.

There is no word yet on the owner of the bicycle.