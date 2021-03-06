Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 4:30 pm

Hit-and-Run arrest following car show

Bike crushed during accident, cash.
Hollister Police Department
Bike crushed during accident, cash.

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) One person was arrested following a car show Friday.

Officers with the Hollister Police Department were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a vehicle versus bicycle collision.

Upon arrival, an officer spotted a car that was dragging a bicycle behind it.

A pursuit ensued, with the suspect's vehicle hitting speeds of 99 miles per hour. The officers ultimately apprehended the driver and arrested them for DUI, hit-and-run and evading the police.

There is no word yet on the owner of the bicycle.

News / San Benito County

Amelia Rosenberg

Amelia Rosenberg is a weekend producer at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content