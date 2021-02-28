K9 helps Salinas Police Department in weapons, narcotics arrest

Crime

SALINAS, Cailf. (KION) K9 Oakley helped officers with the Salinas Police Department's Violence and Suppression Task Force arrest a man on narcotic and weapons charges Saturday.

The Salinas Police Department says that officers pulled 32-year-old Villabaldo Garcia over in the area of Laurel and Towt Streets. Garcia told officers that he had "a little bit of meth" in his pocket, and his car was searched.

While performing the search, K9 Oakley discovered a hidden compartment above the glove box. It contained a loaded ghost Glock firearm.

Garcia was booked into the Monterey County Jail on several weapons and narcotics charges.