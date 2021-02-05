Castroville man arrested on stolen property, drug, and firearm charges

Crime

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Deputies with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested a man at a traffic stop after an investigation that lasted several days.

On Jan. 31, 2021 Deputies saw a suspicious car towing a style generator. As Deputies were trying to contact the driver of the vehicle, the suspect fled on foot. After leading deputies on a short chase into a residential area, the suspect was gone.

Deputies continued the investigation and found a stolen generator from San Benito County. They also searched the vehicle the suspect left behind, and found 9 guns and 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine. Tools marked with various names were also found in the car.

Officials later identified the suspected driver as 29-year old Silvino Suarez Benjar from Castroville. They spotted Benjar at a traffic stop.

Benjar was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine for sales, and various weapons violations.