Pacific Grove sees eight catalytic converter thefts since October

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police Department says its officers have responded to eight reports of catalytic converter thefts since October.

Hybrid vehicles have been the main targets of the thefts. The department says this is because they produce less emission than non-hybrid vehicles, which results in less corrosion.

Police say that residents can help combat thefts by making sure their car alarm system is enabled. Police also recommend installing protective plates that will make it more difficult for thieves to steal your converter. You can also engrave your VIN number on the catalytic converter, which can help alert scrap dealers to the fact that it is stolen should they come across it.