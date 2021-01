Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A man suspected of killing two people in January 2017 was arrested Tuesday.

27-year-old Ryan Robert Meza is accused of killing Jose Luis Flores-Vargas and Alejandro Ramierez in a shooting that took place on the 500 block of Sunrise Street on January 12th, 2017.

Meza has been booked into the Monterey County Jail.

He faces two charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.