Man arrested after admitting to burglary

Crime

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) A man was booked into the Monterey County Jail Friday after confessing to a burglary.

Officers with the King City Police Department received a call about a burglary on the 200 block of Bassett Street. Upon arrival, they consulted security camera footage and identified 21-year-old Javier Silva Jr. as the prime suspect.

Silva admitted to the crime and handed the stolen items over to the police. Those items have since been returned to their rightful owner.

Silva was booked into the Monterey County Jail on Grand Theft, Looting, Tempering with a Vehicle and Violation of Probation charges.