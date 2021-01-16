Four arrested after gun found during traffic stop

Crime

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Four people were arrested after a loaded hand gun was found during a routine traffic stop this week.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says that officers pulled the car over and instantly took note of a loaded hand gun that had been left in plain sight. A further search of the vehicle reveled another hand gun that had been concealed in a fanny pack.

All four people in the car were arrested. They now face multiple weapons charges.