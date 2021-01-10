Watsonville police investigating death of teen

Crime

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Watsonville Police Department is investigating the apparent murder of a young man who was fatally shot Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene on Walker Street at 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the 19-year-old victim next to the nearby railroad tracks, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He died at the scene.

There is no suspect in this case at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Salvador Mendoza at 831-768-3357.