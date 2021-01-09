Prunedale man charged with manufacturing weapons out of his home

Crime

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) A man was arrested Friday after investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office discovered that he was manufacturing firearms out of his home.

The Property Crimes Unit of the Sheriff's Office Investigations Division conducted a parole check on 39-year-old Matthew Graham, and a subsequent search of his property on the 1200 block of San Miguel Canyon Road.

During the search, investigators found and confiscated numerous firearms and ammunition. After the search, they concluded that Graham was manufacturing firearms out of his own home.

Graham was booked into the Monterey County Jail on several weapons related charges and for violating parole.