Active gang member arrested

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) An active Norteno gang member was arrested Friday after officers with the Salinas Police Department found illegal firearms and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

The Salinas Police Department conducted a parole search of 33-year-old Mark Rodriquez's home Friday night alongside Monterey County Parole.

Upon entering the residence, K9 Oakley found a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number stuffed between the cushions of the couch. A large amount of cutting agent (Benzocaine powder), a scale covered in narcotics residue and $78,000 were also found.

Rodriguez was booked into the Monterey County Jail and faces several weapon and drug charges.