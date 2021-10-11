Soledad shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Central Coast

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) - Authorities in Soledad are investigating a double homicide where one person was killed and another injured on Sunday.

According to authorities, around 8 p.m. Officers responded to reports of shooting in the 100 block of Iris Place.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two victims and informed them of two suspects who had just fled.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital and is now recovering with family members.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 831-223-5139, 831-223-2176 or to remain anonymous call 1-800-782-7463.