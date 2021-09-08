Monterey County discussing indoor mask mandate

Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is discussing implementing an indoor mask mandate across the county this afternoon.

The potential mandate would be for those 2-years-old and older, for all areas of the county. This mandate could potentially see citations administered to those who violate the ordinance. The meeting is being streamed live and can be viewed below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_9GMl4aWxY

Lisa Principi will have more on their decision tonight at 5 and 6.