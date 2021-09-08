Monterey County discussing indoor mask mandate
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is discussing implementing an indoor mask mandate across the county this afternoon.
The potential mandate would be for those 2-years-old and older, for all areas of the county. This mandate could potentially see citations administered to those who violate the ordinance. The meeting is being streamed live and can be viewed below.
Lisa Principi will have more on their decision tonight at 5 and 6.
Comments
1 Comment
Morons (Supervisors). Our level is lowest in state and we owe nothing to the people who refuse to use their brains and get vaccinated. This is stupid.