Loaded firearm found and retrieved from Washington Middle School

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) A weapon has been found for the second time since the start of the new academic school year, in a Salinas Union High School District campus.

The Salinas Police Department arrived at Washington Middle School after receiving a report of a gun on campus. According to the Police Department, the school admin said the gun was found loaded and inside a student's backpack.

The student was taken to Monterey County Juvenile Hall after officers received possession of the firearm.

