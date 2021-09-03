CHP prepares for travelers this Labor Day Weekend

Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Central Coast residents and Californians who will be traveling this Labor Day weekend will be paying high gas prices and seeing many cars on the road.

According to California Highway Patrol, Labor Day weekend brings a lot of traffic. Therefore, CHP will be having maximum enforcement this weekend starting Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at mindnight.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia on what's important for travelers to know this holiday weekend.