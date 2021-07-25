Goodwill Central Coast holding back-to-school backpack giveaway

Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Goodwill Central Coast is giving away 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to celebrate the start of the school year.

Goodwill Central Coast has 11 locations in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, and will provide 100 backpacks to each county. The backpacks come filed with pencils, erasers, rulers, notebooks, a shirt and more.

To enter to win a backpack, click here and register your name and contact information by August 10th.