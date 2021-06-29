Monterey County projectile suspect sentenced to prison time

Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The man suspected of hitting vehicles with glass marbles along Highway 101 and Highway 156 in Monterey County was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.

Charles Lafferty had previously pleaded guilty to 30 counts-- 28 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Lafferty was arrested in January 2020 after more than 70 reported incidents since February 2019.

