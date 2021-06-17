Project to create bus pathway on Monterey Peninsula gets green light
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey-Salinas Transit Board has voted unanimously in favor of the SURF! Busway and Bus Rapid Transit Project.
This project is meant to create a 6-mile pathway for busses only, and that could mean a 16-minute reduction in travel time along that stretch.
The pathway will run from Marina to Sand City along Highway 1. The proposed project is expected to take six years to complete.
KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more details about the project tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.
Comments
2 Comments
Marina to Sand City??? Why? Tourist are not going to use public transportation. But hey…if it reduces congestion on weekends….meh…OK. If they could take it a bit further say…into Monterey, and that would reduce public transportation commute times by 16 minutes from Marina…that I might be into. I can get free bus passes through my employer and a sensible commute time is attractive.
The big question is, will the construction of this useless ‘pathway’ construction-contractor-cash-generator impede traffic flow for the 6 years it takes to build? If so, this is like the round-a-bout at Highway 68 and US 1…just sprung on people arbitrarily.