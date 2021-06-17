Project to create bus pathway on Monterey Peninsula gets green light

Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey-Salinas Transit Board has voted unanimously in favor of the SURF! Busway and Bus Rapid Transit Project.

This project is meant to create a 6-mile pathway for busses only, and that could mean a 16-minute reduction in travel time along that stretch.

The pathway will run from Marina to Sand City along Highway 1. The proposed project is expected to take six years to complete.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more details about the project tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.