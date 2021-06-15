Central Coast law enforcement agencies raise money for Special Olympics Northern California

Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies will help raise funds for the Special Olympics Northern California. "The Flame of Hope" will make its way through the Central Coast on June 18, 2021.

Local residents can participate in the Special Olympics torch run. They can pay a $35 registration fee which will include a dry-fit Law Enforcement Torch Run Runners shirt.

Participants can also make a donation to support the law enforcement agencies.

For more information, people are welcome to visit this page.