today at 12:45 PM
Santa Cruz County cracks down on illegal fireworks

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County is cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday.

With the dry conditions raising concerns in much of the Central Coast, fire and county officials are warning community members of fire dangers.

Santa Cruz County officials say they are seeing more incidents of people igniting illegal fireworks, adding law enforcement is stepping up patrols along with fines up to $1,000 dollars.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more details on regulations tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

