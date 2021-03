Central Coast

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Greenfield Union School District Staff will be receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, staff will be vaccinated today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more from the Greenfield Union School District staff.