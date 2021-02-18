Immigration bill offers eight year pathway to citizenship

Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) An immigration bill was introduced by House Democrats Thursday which would offer an eight year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

The bill includes some of the immigration priorities President Joe Biden presented in his first day of office.

It offers more funding for asylum application process, more visas and new technology at the border.

