Proposed ordinance could give laid-off hospitality employees their jobs back

Central Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

Monterey County is to consider a hospitality employee recall ordinance to bring former workers back to work as the economy begins to reopen.

Thousands of hospitality and travel related workers in Monterey County were separated from their jobs during the pandemic, with many saying they were unable to receive a stimulus check or unemployment benefits because of legal status.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo says approval of the ordinance would make former employees first in line to be called back to their jobs.

However, some current furloughed workers say they worry not all former workers will be called back even if the ordinance passes.

