Chualar auto shop catches fire early Christmas morning
CHUALAR, Calif. (KION) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire that broke out at an auto repair shop in Chular. It happened early Friday morning on Grant Street, according to authorities. No injuries have been reported.
A nearby building also reportedly suffered damage as a result of the fire. Authorities are calling this the #GrantFire.
Multiple agencies are on scene, and authorities said at 6:24 am Friday that full extinguishment is expected in three hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
