Skip to Content
Central Coast
By
today at 7:15 am
Published 7:13 am

Chualar auto shop catches fire early Christmas morning

Chualar Fire
Monterey County Regional Fire Department

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire that broke out at an auto repair shop in Chular. It happened early Friday morning on Grant Street, according to authorities. No injuries have been reported.

A nearby building also reportedly suffered damage as a result of the fire. Authorities are calling this the #GrantFire.

Multiple agencies are on scene, and authorities said at 6:24 am Friday that full extinguishment is expected in three hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Monterey County / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Max Tarlton

Max Tarlton is a morning anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content