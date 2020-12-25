Chualar auto shop catches fire early Christmas morning

Central Coast

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire that broke out at an auto repair shop in Chular. It happened early Friday morning on Grant Street, according to authorities. No injuries have been reported.

MCRFD working commercial structure fire in the town of Chualar multiple agencies assisting. pic.twitter.com/RAN73yB5q4 — Mont. Co. Regional Fire (@mcrfd) December 25, 2020

A nearby building also reportedly suffered damage as a result of the fire. Authorities are calling this the #GrantFire.

Fire has damaged one auto shop and some damage to another auto repair shop to the north. @PGE4Me and Cal-Am @amwater co. requested. Fire crews will be on scene for a while. #GrantFire — Mont. Co. Regional Fire (@mcrfd) December 25, 2020

Multiple agencies are on scene, and authorities said at 6:24 am Friday that full extinguishment is expected in three hours.

MCRFD assisted by Salinas Fire, Gonzales FD, CTF FD, Soledad FD, North County FD, POM Fire, CHP, SO, PG&E and AMR. Making progress on fire containment. All resources will be committed 3 hours pic.twitter.com/xlQEYZY4oM — Mont. Co. Regional Fire (@mcrfd) December 25, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.