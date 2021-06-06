Vegetation fire on River Road

Wildfires

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 6/6/21 4:46 p.m. CAL FIRE confirms that the fire is 100% contained.

No structures have been reported as damaged.

UPDATE 6/6/21 1:20 p.m. Forward progress of the fire has been halted at four acres.

CAL FIRE confirms that the fire is currently 55% contained.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is assisting CAL FIRE and The Monterey County Regional Fire Department in handling the fire.

(PREVIOUS STORY) A vegetation fire is currently burning on River Road.

CAL FIRE is responding to the incident, as is the Monterey County Regional Fire District.

The fire is burning in the area of 850 River Road.

We will update this story as we are able to confirm more information.