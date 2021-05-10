Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Monterey and San Benito Counties

Wildfires

MONTEREY, SAN BENITO COUNTY Calif. (KION) Cal Fire is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in Monterey and San Benito Counties. The move is to prepare for an early wildfire season. It comes as California enters its second consecutive dry year and after a devastating 2020 wildfire season.

The suspension goes into effect Monday, May 10.

Cal Fire says California's fire season starts earlier and ends later each year. It says climate change is a key driver of the trend. The intense dry seasons come from warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack, and earlier spring snowmelt.

“Last year, California experienced its most destructive fire season in the states known

history. Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the

intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to minimize the damage they

cause is through education, prevention and mitigation efforts,” said Chief Thom Porter,

CAL FIRE Director. “We are relying on the public to be ready.”

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:

Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.

Landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to

a biomass energy or green waste facility

The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may use a special burn permit if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site.