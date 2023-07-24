93-year-old Oakland man becomes oldest to climb Yosemite’s Half Dome

BY KTVU Staff

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif, (KTVU)- Last week, a 93-year-old Oakland man became the oldest known climber to conquer Yosemite's Half Dome.

Alongside family, Everett Kalin climbed one of the world's most iconic structures Tuesday. His granddaughter shared the accomplishment on TikTok.

With scraped knees and a big smile on his face, video shows his final steps to the top as family holds his hand. Behind him a line of people wait to take in the panoramic views of Yosemite National Park.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am," wrote Sidney Kalin. "Opa, it was an honor to take on this trip with you. I hope this stands as a lesson to everyone that you are never too young or old to achieve your dreams."

During the ascent, there are several hundred feet of rock stairs, and a final pitch up the peak's steep but somewhat rounded face. There are post-mounted steel cables to assist climbers in that last stretch.

Named for its distinct shape, Half Dome is a difficult climb for even the most seasoned hikers. It was labeled "perfectly inaccessible" before someone reached the peak in 1875, according to the California Geological Survey.