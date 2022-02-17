California Health and Human Services announce SMARTER Plan for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- In a teleconference held Thursday California Health and Human Services unveiled the state's new SMARTER plan for COVID-19 response.

This plan will ensure the state is more transparent and more responsive to different variants of COVID-19.

This is so a one size fits all solution for different waves of the virus is no longer commonplace.

The goal of this new plan is to make sure the state will be more reactive and quick to respond to COVID-19 as it mutates.

For example, case rates would be used to decide California protocols in times when a COVID-19 variant is more deadly and hospitalizations for when a variant is more contagious.

SHOTS- There will be a focus on getting vaccines to younger people that were just made eligible for the vaccine. As well as getting older and immune-compromised people boosted.

MASKS- A focus will be placed on making sure the state is more detailed on when and where people should mask. Also, whether a mandate is mandatory or recommended and what masks should be used during different variants. 75 million masks will be kept in California's stockpile for when needed.

AWARENESS- Quick actions based on accurate information and making sure the public is aware of what different variants of COVID-19 will bring to the state and how to coordinate a response.

READINESS- California was not ready for COVID-19 in 2020 so to assure hospitals, schools and businesses are prepared an emphasis on modeling, innovation and training of health staff will be set. A system will be ready to have 13,000 health care workers dispatched within two to three weeks if a need arises.

TESTING- More testing will be made available and more effective tests will be developed to stop the spread of the virus. 30 million tests will be distributed to where they are most needed.

EDUCATION- Keeping schools open for in-person instruction is a priority. The CHHS believes that this can be accomplished through testing and precautions no matter the surge. They also believe on Feb. 28 they can give a date on the future of indoor masking for schools.

RX- Evolving and improving treatments will become increasingly available and critical as a tool to save lives.