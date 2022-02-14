California schools to keep indoor mask mandate

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)-- In a press conference by the California Health and Human Services Monday they announced that California schools will continue with their indoor mask mandate even after the state mandate is lifted after Feb. 15.

A revolution of the policy will be brought up again on Feb. 28 and will factor in case rates, positive tests, hospitalizations, etc. for the future of statewide school masking requirements.

CHHS also added that statewide case rates have plummeted by more than 75.4% since Jan. 14.

Photo courtesy of the California Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations dropped by 40.6%, hospital admissions have dropped by 62.7% and positive tests have dropped by 72.9%.