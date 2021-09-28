Skip to Content
Watsonville homeless increase as eviction moratorium is set to end

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) An increase in the homeless population has been felt across the state of California, but residents and business owners have seen a notable increase in the downtown Watsonville area.

With the statewide eviction moratorium set to expire on Sept. 30, many advocates are concerned the homeless problem could soon be exacerbated.

Last year's homeless count was postponed due to the pandemic, which means advocates won't know exactly how much the homeless population has increased until January of 2022. That's assuming the count will resume next year.

KION's Lisa Principi will have more on the services for those struggling with housing coming up tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

