Gov. Gavin Newsom to tour Tamarack fire site with Nevada governor

California News

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KION) Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) is set to tour the area of the Tamarack Fire which is burning on the border of California and Nevada on Wednesday, July 28. He will be joined by Governor Steve Sisolak (D-Nevada).

The tour comes as the Tamarack fire is one of the two biggest wildfires burning in California. It's also one of the nearly 80 wildfires destroying land and homes across the U.S.

On July 23, Gov. Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Alpine County because of the Tamarack Fire. He also called a state of emergency for Plumas County due to the Dixie Fire and Fly Fire, and in Butte and Lassen counties due to the Dixie Fire.

The California fires collectively have destroyed homes, forced residents residents to evacuate of their homes, and damaged critical infrastructure.

The Tamarack fire is currently burning 68,327 acres and is 59% contained.

Meanwhile, the largest wildfire burning in the state-- the Dixie Fire-- is burning 212,799 acres and is 23% contained.

In northern Oregon, the Bootleg fire is the largest wildfire burning in the whole country. It has charred through more than 160 homes. It has burned 410,731 acres and is 53% contained.