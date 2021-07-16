Soon-to-be California Highway Patrol officers mark training milestone during the pandemic

California News

California Highway Patrol cadets took part in a 5-mile run to mark their milestone of completing training in the CHP Academy. CTC I-20 cadets ran from the CHP Academy all the way to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial near the State Capitol.

Normally, training in the academy lasts 290 weeks. However due to the coronavirus pandemic, safety measures stretched the cadet class training to 75 weeks for this academy.

CHP says the run is a way for them to recognize the ultimate sacrifice of law enforcement heroes.

The traditional run happens two days before their graduation.

The run is completed with the cadets' family and friends on the sidelines, cheering on their favorite soon-to-be officers.