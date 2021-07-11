California power grid impacted as the Bootleg Fire knocks out transmission lines

California News

CALIFORNIA (KION) California's power supply has been reduced after the Bootleg Fire burning in southern Oregon knocked out transmission lines Sunday.

According to California ISO, the transmission lines that were knocked out decreased the state's power supply by up to 5,500 megawatts.

The Bootleg Fire is currently burning in the area of Path 66, a vital corridor that feeds into California's power grid. The corridor is comprised of three lines, which are owned by PG&E, PacifiCorp and the Western Area Power Administration and Transmission Agency of Northern California.